Is there anything new we can learn about Elvis? Movie director Baz Luhrmann believes that Elvis was an “epic” performer. The director of the 2022 biopic “Elvis” (a great movie by the way) is bringing us a documentary built out of lost footage of Elvis in Vegas.

According to Move your review from seattletimes.com,

‘the filmmaker went searching for lost footage of the Elvis Presley concert films “Elvis: That’s the Way It Is” and “Elvis on Tour,” and discovered a treasure trove in the Warner Bros. vault — 59 hours of unseen film negative that he has now lovingly restored and edited into one of the best concert films of all time, “EPiC” (for “Elvis Presley in Concert”). If you’ve ever wished you could have seen Elvis in Vegas, now’s your chance, and don’t miss it on IMAX.’

The movie opens today (2/20/26) at multiple at multiple IMAX theaters In Western Washington. Including the Boeing IMAX theater at the Pacific Science Center. It will go into wide release February 27th.

Lost footage found

The reviewer says that the quality of the restored footage is “astounding” and since it's in IMAX, the images will be almost overwhelming. The movie very briefly skips through the early life of Elvis up to him coming to Las Vegas, and then it gets interesting. It shows the musical process for creating his Las Vegas show. It very quickly demonstrates the band's prowess, being able to play over 150 songs at the drop of a hat, and it demonstrates Elvis's blue collar work ethic.

After looking at the movie trailer, (you will find it at the end of this article) I think I may have to go see this, even though I've never been a big fan of Elvis. I really want to see what all the fuss is about, and after watching the movie trailer, I'm of the opinion that the movie will tell a true story.

Watch the movie trailer

I can only hope that the sound of the movie will be as spectacular as the images.

