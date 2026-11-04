New Elon Musk phishing scam actually old Elon Musk phishing scam

Depending on what day it is, Elon Musk is the richest person in the world. Most recently, he's famous for giving money away to the Republican Party. So how much of a stretch is it to think that he might give some money away to you?

In 2024, his political PAC (America PAC) offered a random drawing of registered voters in battleground states to receive $1 million.

Getty Images Getty Images

A new phishing scam.

Also, over the last couple of years there have been several phishing scams based on this same concept. That you could win a million or $2 million of cash or Bitcoin, and all you have to do is submit a "code" to a special website or URL.

According to malwaretips.com,

‘Promoted heavily on social media platforms like YouTube, Telegram, and Discord, this “Elon Musk X Crypto Giveaway” uses fake videos and impersonator accounts to trick victims into sending their own crypto to scammers in hopes of receiving a larger payout in return.’

The whole reason I mentioned this is because yesterday I received a phishing scam E-mail that showed me this.

Photo by Dave Keefer Photo by Dave Keefer

Now the funny thing is this came to my business e-mail account, not my personal e-mail account which seems a little fishy. On top of that, some of the grammar was strange and then when you look at the e-mail address, (not the same e-mail address it was sent from) well that tipped me off that this was totally fake.

No way would Elon send me an e-mail of any kind.

Whatever you do, don't get sucked into one of these phishing scams. Yes, Elon Musk has more money than God but he's not offering to give it to me or you. So don't get taken in and don't have a second thought about it.

When it comes to social media, E-mail, Texting, and the Internet in general.

Always be wary and protect yourself.



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