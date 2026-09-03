E-scooter injuries are up across the U.S. Including Washington

E-scooters look like they can be fun, and across Washington state some people are using e-scooters for their daily commute. Although I think it might be difficult to use an e-scooter in the wintertime if there's snow and ice on the ground.

With the increase in e-scooter use, there is going to be an inevitable increase in injuries.

Injuries are up.

According to eridehero.com,

‘We used electric scooter injury data from the United States Consumer Product Safety Commission’s NEISS Database, which collects data from a sample of over 100 American ER departments, to extrapolate estimated injury figures for the whole of the U.S. We sourced the global data on electric scooter road accidents manually from reputable news sources.’

Here's what we learned.

Overall, electric scooter injuries were up by 43% last year. Now partly this is due to the increase in the use of e-scooters. The total of e-scooters in service across the United States has risen by. 5.65 times. In 2020, across the US there were about 29,000 e-scooters. In 2025, the count was up to 165,735.

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Part of this rise in e-scooter injuries is probably due to the fact that some cities and towns are just not set up with bike lanes for them to use. But another part of this increase in injuries is related to the way people use their e-scooters. Riding on sidewalks, riding in the middle of roads, crossing traffic. Sometimes people are just idiots.

Children are more at risk.

Also the higher percentage of injuries on e-scooters can be attributed to children. Happily, by 2025, the number of injuries of preschool children had dropped dramatically. Unfortunately, the number of injuries of children between 11 and 14 nearly doubled.

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This may seem like an obvious statistic. But the vast majority of injuries by E-bike users seem to skew into younger ages. 61% of all e-scooter injuries in 2025 occurred with users 34 years and younger.

If it's true for bicycle riders, it's doubly true for e-scooter riders; helmets save lives.

33,404 (or 20.2%) of all electric scooter injuries in 2025 involved head injuries.

Safety gear is important, but especially for children. Knee and elbow protection for sure, a helmet, absolutely. Also, suitable footwear, no flip flops or sandals.

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This statistic seems obvious to me,

2/3 of total injuries are to men and boys. Part of the reason is men and boys take more E-scooter excursions than women and girls. But I think the other part is that guys are just not as careful. Is that fair to say?

And remember, if it's not safe to drink and drive, it is certainly not safe to drink and scoot. 12,301 injuries on e-scooters in 2025 were caused by riding under the influence of alcohol.

Look, I have a coworker that a few years ago broke her elbow falling off an e-scooter and she was stone cold sober.

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If you just have to ride an e-scooter, be careful. Wear proper clothing and protection, absolutely wear a helmet. Watch out for people, bicycles, cars, dogs, and the occasional rock on the road.

Be safe.



5 Tips for Riding a Lime Scooter I highly recommend that you check out these 5 tips before you hop on a Lime Scooter in Rochester. Gallery Credit: Jessica Williams



