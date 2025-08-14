Twice a year in Electric City, WA. there are two premier blues festival events that take place. The spring and fall Sunbanks Blues festivals, and this fall is extra special for me.

Several of my favorite bands are going to be there September 4th through the 7th And there are several bands that I've never heard before that will also to be there, which I'm looking forward to very much.

According to SunBanksFestival.com,

‘The Sunbanks Festival is a four-day music festival located against the backdrop of Banks Lake near Grand Coulee Dam at the beautiful Sunbanks Lake Resort in Electric City, Washington. The prestigious event is a nine-time Washington Blues Society B.B. Award recipient for “Best Music Festival” in the state.’

The first Sunbanks Blues Festival occurred in 1995 at the Sun Banks Resort in Electric City and the goal was to bring a variety of music including rhythm and blues, funk, soul, americana, Rockabilly, Singer-songwriters and more.

The whole thing kicks off on Thursday night with an indoor acoustic show in the lodge.

Thursday, Sept. 4

8:00 Jesse James & the MOB

9:30 Kevin Sutton Trio

Then on Friday, everything moves outdoors. With the amazing view behind the stage of the Banks Lake. And starts off with a couple of bands that I've not heard before.

Friday, Sept. 5

4:00 Justyn Priest Band

I don't have a lot of information on the Justin Priest band, but I do know he's a rocking guitar player. So I'm thinking this will be a fun way to start out a Friday.



6:00 Diego Romero Band

I've got to say, this looks like fun.



8:00 Johnny Wheels & the Swamp Donkeys

I've had a chance to hear these guys a couple of times and I've always been impressed with their musicianship and the fun that they have on stage.

10:00 Hambone Wilson

Hambone always brings a little bit of that hillbilly vibe with him when he comes to Sunbanks and the show that he brings to the stage is always outstanding. What a great guitar player and singer.

Saturday, Sept. 6

1:00 Wasteland Kings Trio

I've had the opportunity to hear the Wasteland Kings multiple times and I've never been disappointed.

2:30 Lightning in a Bottle Showcase

I'm kind of excited about this next act because I have never even heard of the lightning in a bottle showcase at all so I'm looking forward to it.

4:00 Junkyard Jane Deep Cuts

This should be a very interesting show. Getting an entire set of deep cuts from Junkyard Jane. Of course, 1/2 of Junkyard Jane is the producer of the Sun Banks Blues Festival, Billy Stoops. (so now you know who to blame)

6:00 Joel Astley Band

Another unknown quantity for me, but again, looking forward to it. After checking out this video, I'm looking forward to some down and dirty harmonica Blues. It's going to be fun.

8:00 Piper & the Hard Times

These guys look like a great way to close out Saturday night. A great R&B band that you're going to love.

Sunday, Sept. 7

12:00 Lauren Sheehan

This is going to be a great way to start out Sunday with kind of a back porch acoustic blues set.

1:30 Daniel Castro Band

Well, the upside of this video is you can hear the band, they are hot and tight. The downside is you can't hear him sing, which is unfortunate because he's a great singer. I heard him many years ago at Winthrop, not on the mainstage, but at a club in town. He played a great set, it was awesome and we had a chance to talk with him afterwards. You're going to like it.



3:00 Teresa James & the Rhythm Tramps

Teresa James always brings a tight band and a great set list. Some very cool covers and some great originals.

5:00 The Blues Beatles

I have not had the opportunity to hear these guys live, but I have a feeling that they are going to be something special. All you got to do is check out this video and you'll know what I mean.



7:00 The Delgado Brothers

The Delgado brothers are a great way to wrap up the entire event on a Sunday night. I've had a chance to hear these guys multiple times. Every time they knock me out. If you've not heard the Delgado brothers before please check out this video, and meet me at the Sun Banks Resort near Electric City, and you can hear them for yourself.

Keep in mind this is a 21 and older event. You can't bring the kids, I'm sorry. But it's definitely worth the trip. Tickets and more information about the event can be found On the link. Below.

