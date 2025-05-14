I used to eat eggs all the time, in fact eggs used to be one of my favorite breakfast items. These days except for the occasional breakfast sandwich the only time I eat eggs is on Sunday morning when I'm having breakfast with my girlfriend and youngest son at Jimmy'z Diner in East Wenatchee.

For years the debate has gone on as to whether or not eggs are a healthy food. My understanding was eggs are a good source of protein, especially egg whites but eggs were also a good source for fat. (The egg yolk). The problem is, as you'll hear all the time if you watch the Food Channel, fat equals flavor. The thing that makes an egg great is the yolk.

Now the FDA has stepped in with good news.

According to prnnewswire.com,

‘After decades of debate, U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has officially recognized eggs as a "healthy food" under its newly updated definition. This landmark announcement reinforces what health professionals and egg enthusiasts have long known: eggs are a nutritional powerhouse that supports overall wellness.’

This new definition of healthy food from the FDA Is all about “balanced eating patterns.” Finding foods that have key nutrients that are normally left out of an American diet, like choline and Vitamin D

Egg producers like Eggland’s Best are thrilled with the designation from the FDA. Saying, “This announcement is a significant milestone for Eggland's Best as we continue our mission to deliver superior taste, freshness, and nutrition to our consumers”

So, celebrate this declaration of eggs as a healthy food with omelets, Frittatas, Breakfast burritos, Souffles and scrambles.

