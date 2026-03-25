Earth Day events in E. WA. You might want to attend

This may not be an event on your radar, but Earth Day is sneaking up on us and for those of us who drive electric vehicles, this is kind of a Hallmark Day. It's not the only reason we drive electric, but one of the reasons is because it helps the neighborhood, the city, the state and our planet.

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There are lots of celebrations all over Eastern Washington. I'm going to mention a few of them. The people that buy and drive electric vehicles are a pretty diverse group so it's not like we have a club that we go to and hang out. Earth Day is one of those days when some of us do.

Earth Day last year.

For 2025, I decided to celebrate Earth Day by hanging out with some of my electric car buddies at the Earth Day celebration at Wenatchee Valley College. Plug in NCW organized the collection of EVs on display and I participated.

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The event was huge and took up most of one of the parking lots and a lot of the green space at Wenatchee Valley College near the central fountain as well. I did not get a chance to see all of it but there were a lot of people there and not just college students.

Earth Day this year.

There are all kinds of events going on in Eastern Washington for Earth Day this year, including events in Leavenworth, The Tri-cities, Wenatchee and Chelan, among others.

In Leavenworth

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According to. wasteloop.org/earth-day-fair,

‘The Leavenworth Community Earth Day Fair is a free, annual celebration of Earth Day and our shared connection to the natural world. In partnership with the Icicle Creek Center for the Arts, this year’s event brings together art, music, and environmental stewardship through live performances, local artists, upcycled art, educational booths, activities, vendors, and food for purchase.’

In The Tri-cities.

The tri-cities is also having an Earth Day celebration at the Reach Museum. I attended a plugin NCW gathering at the Reach Museum in the fall of last year and it was great.

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According to visitthereach.us/tri-cities-earth-day-2026,

‘Join us for a fun, family-friendly community celebration at the REACH Museum featuring hands-on activities, live performances, local organizations, and engaging presentations about our region’s environment.’

The tri-cities event occurs on Saturday, April 18th from noon to 4:00 PM at the Reach Museum in Richland. Just a reminder, it's free to the public. It's worth your time going just to visit the Reach Museum, but there's lots of other stuff to see as well.

In Wenatchee.

This was the event that I went to last year and had a lot of fun.

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According to sustainablencw.org/earth-day-fair.

‘Join us for our 2026 Earth Day Fair at Wenatchee Valley College as we gather once again around the beautiful outdoor fountain area to celebrate sustainability, community and local action. We're excited to return for another vibrant, family-friendly day filled with learning, connection and hands-on experiences.’

The event also takes place on Saturday, April 18th at Wenatchee Valley College near the central fountain with additional things to see in the parking lot.

In Chelan.

Chelan, WA is where I decided I'd like to be this year. I kind of wanted to go last year but I wound up going to the Wenatchee event instead. So, this year I get to go to Chelan.

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According to chelanearthdayfair.org,

‘A fun community event for the whole family with live entertainment, children’s activities, educational displays, electric cars, book sale, plant sale, Lake Chelan Research Institute, Keep it Blue Lake Chelan, Forest Service and Fire ecology, Columbia Breaks Fire Interp. Ctr., Landscape Conservation, Chelan Douglas Land Trust, Cascadia Conservation District… And so much more!’

This is the 37th annual Chelan Earth Day Fair and takes place on Saturday, April 18th from 10:00 AM to 4:00 PM. I'm looking forward to being there, and weather permitting I'm going to ride my Arcimoto.

I will be there hanging out with plugin NCW with all the other EV drivers, and I'm hoping there will be a great variety of vehicles for you to look at and ask questions about.

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It should be an interesting ride. I've never taken the Arcimoto up to Chelan before and I'm looking forward to the experience. This vehicle is more of a daily driver for me to drive between my house and work in Wenatchee, so I'm pushing it a little bit to do the 30 miles at 60 miles an hour up to Chelan. I've already scouted out locations for level 2 charging stations (There are two behind City Hall) and they've promised me that they would park me next to a power outlet so I can plug in and charge at the fair in the hopes of having enough juice to get home.

With 37 years of history behind it, the Chelan Earth Day Fair should be a lot of fun.

If you feel like a pleasant drive to sunny Lake Chelan for some fun, exhibits, food, and music and yes, a few EVs as well I hope to see you there.