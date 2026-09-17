Forget your regular dinner time. Check out the Early Bird Special

Here it is, yet another story about a TikTok trend. Apparently, there are TikTok videos promoting the idea of eating dinner early. Their definition of early is before 5:00 PM. All of this TikTok and YouTube content is accompanied by information about the benefits of dining up to 4 hours before bedtime.

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In my job I get up stupid early, so yes, I go to bed stupid early as well, which means my dinner time usually falls around 3:00 PM. Even with that early bird dinner time I'm still not waiting 4 hours before I go to bed. (I should probably change that.)

According to seattletimes.com,

‘Recent restaurant industry figures have revealed a significant shift in consumer behavior toward earlier reservations, and OpenTable’s 2026 dining report found that 44% of respondents preferred an early dinner. OpenTable data also shows that early evening reservations at 5 p.m. and 6 p.m. have surged significantly year-over-year, while traditional late-night bookings have stalled.’

Why eat dinner early?

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We know that eating early helps improve sleep quality and better digestion. We also know that eating a large meal and going straight to bed can cause a rise in blood sugar levels, the possibility of acid reflux, and interfere with sleep. Obviously, if you don't sleep well, you don't feel good when you get up the next morning.

Think of it this way.

Doing that early bird dinner may be an inexpensive way to improve your sleep and help your metabolism whether you're dealing with low blood sugar or diabetes. So, if you like to eat out, remember an early booking can save you money. Find out what Denny's Applebee's and Smitty's have to offer.

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Enjoy that early bird special. Get a better night's sleep and possibly save some money.



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