Instead of Easter eggs, how about Easter potatoes?

Easter is getting closer and instead of talking about chocolate bunnies, I thought I would talk about Easter eggs. Ohh wait a minute, eggs are too expensive now, so some people are actually considering Easter potatoes.

you tube video you tube video loading...

According to msn.com,

‘Faced with the crisis and the upcoming Easter holidays, Americans, as reported by "The New York Times," are beginning to seek alternative solutions. They are using potatoes, marshmallows, and onions for egg dyeing, which are much cheaper and more readily available.’

Originally, this all started as a joke. A meme on the Internet, but now it's turned into a real thing. Some parents have decided that eggs are too expensive and there are cheaper alternatives. Easter potato's is an idea that's being pushed forward by Potatoes USA.

you tube video you tube video loading...

I know I'm an old guy, but I don't know if I'm ready for this. One of the nicest things about Easter eggs is that you can eat them. Yes, I know you can eat a potato, but you've got to cook it first. At least the Easter eggs are already cooked. But we're talking about a new, more affordable alternative. And yes, that is Easter potatoes.

So, you can do all sorts of different colors. You can actually hand paint them if you wish, and you can even carve them into shapes which might be a little fun arts and crafts item for you but is it really practical?

It turns out that based on surveys, 90% of American parents are still going to go with eggs. But that other 10%? It could be potatoes, it could be onions, it could be marshmallows, any number of possibilities.

you tube video you tube video loading...

My personal favorite is the Reese's Peanut butter Easter egg, but that's more of a candy in the basket kind of thing. Nobody is going to be hand painting Reese's peanut butter Easter eggs.

You can buy a big bag of them at Costco right now.

Americans turn to potatoes for Easter as egg prices soar



10 Fun or Unique Ways to Decorate Easter Eggs Eventually, they introduced more colors like neon, decorative stickers, and other decorations to offer more options. But now there is everything from gadgets that will rotate eggs to eco-friendly egg kits, here are a few fun options for Easter eggs this year. Gallery Credit: Tony Hart

WHAT TO PUT IN EASTER EGGS THAT ISN'T CANDY Several snacks that are chocolate free that can fit within the confines of plastic Easter eggs such as the following:

Gallery Credit: LAUREN DEARMOND