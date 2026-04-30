One of the greatest things about Costco is the $1.50 hot dog combo. Ohh. Don't get me wrong, there's probably other great things about Costco, but come on, it's a great hot dog and it's $1.50. I do have to confess that I was sad when they decided to no longer offer the $1.50 Polish hot dog combo. But I'll get over it, (someday).

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Costco ownership and management have made no secret about the fact that they're not making money on the $1.50 hot dog combo. But what they are making is goodwill.

It could be that the $1.50 hot dog combo is the best “loss leader” in history. It's certainly better than anybody's “buy one, get one”, Unless you're talking about a Car, or a House.

Now, something has changed.

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Costco has now decided to change one of the options for the $1.50 Hot dog combo. (No, they're not bringing the Polish dog back.) They're adding another drink choice.

According to Seattletimes.com,

‘Shoppers who need respite from the chaos of the Costco checkout area can now opt for a 16.9-ounce bottle of Kirkland Signature water instead of a fountain soda to wash down their steaming, often slightly wet hot dog.

You might be thinking, “Who cares?” Apparently, a lot of people. The seemingly minor change has generated major headlines.’

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Offering the Costco $1.50 hot dog combo with a bottle of water is a really good thing, especially if you're on a diet. It's an option that I should definitely take advantage of any time I buy the combo. Like much of America, I drink way too much soda.

Costco introduced the $1.50 hot Dog combo in 1984, and it has stayed at the same price ever since. The Costco $1.50 hot dog combo has almost reached legendary status. I do believe there will be a time when Costco will have to stop selling their hot dog combo for $1.50, nd when that time comes, I think it will be appropriate for the United States flag to be flown at half-staff for at least a lunchtime.

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There will be a time when my children's children tell their grandchildren about that mythical thing, the $1.50 hot dog combo from Costco and their grandchildren may not believe them.

