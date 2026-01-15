Trade In Your Old Tech At Costco For Gift Cards in Washington

I'm not sure I would ever have known this, but apparently Costco Is instituting an electronics trade in program in conjunction with a company called Phobio. The idea is that you trade in your old electronics, and Costco will give you a gift card that you can use to buy food. (or, whatever).

Now I saw this and I thought this was great because I got all kinds of old electronics I want to get rid of. The problem is my old electronics are way too old. See, what I need to get rid of is like a VCR, a couple of DVD players, and an old DVR. That kind of stuff. But Costco's idea of old electronics is more like your phone or your laptop.

What are they looking for?

According to msn.com,

‘Potential rewards for devices range up to $2,550 for laptops, and Costco accepts a wide variety of brands, including Apple, Samsung, and Google. The six product categories you can trade in are phone, laptop, tablet, smartwatch, desktop, and media player.

To participate, all you have to do is fill out a form on Phobio's website, providing details such as the brand, original purchase date of your item, and its condition to get an instant quote.’

You see, there's all kinds of precious metals that are living inside your old electronics. Primarily computer-based electronics and the recycling of these products brings those precious metals back into play. (And also decreases the clutter in your home). Worldwide, it's estimated that somewhere around $62 billion worth of valuable metals are lost because these old electronics are not properly recycled.

How does it work?

So, If you actually have something that they might be interested in, the first thing you must do is go to Phobio's website. Then you find out after reading the directions whether or not your device is even acceptable. If it is, then you use the website to print a label; you pack your device in a box and send it.

After they receive your device, they will look at it, determine whether they want it, and then if they do, they will send you a digital Costco shop card. And the next time you go through checkout, you can use it to pay for whatever you purchased at Costco.

I must confess I'm a little bummed that they won't take my old VCR, but it still sounds like a pretty interesting deal. I know several people that have more than one computer. Some are just being used as door stops. You might as well get rid of that old thing and get some Shopping out of it.

Who else is doing this?

If you're not a Costco member don't freak out, there are other programs available to you. Both Target and GameStop have similar programs.

By the way, if you're looking for an old VCR or DVD player, I'll make you a deal.



