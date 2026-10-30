You may already know this; The Churro has returned to Costco

So, the last time you could get a churro from Costco at the food court was in 2024. Honestly, it did take me a little while to even realize that they had discontinued the Churro. It was not a regular purchase for me but one day I woke up and I said to myself, "I need a churro from Costco" and it wasn't there any longer.

Then near the end of September this year, Costco announced that they were bringing the Churro back, and everybody was really excited. (OK, not everybody. But I was mildly intrigued) So I started looking for an excuse to go get one and I found it yesterday.

Photo by Dave Keefer Photo by Dave Keefer

Here's what happened.

Yesterday, Thursday. (October 29th, 2026) I decided it was time to sample the return of the churro and so I went to my buddy John, (who works down the hallway) who also had a reason to go to Costco and we went around lunchtime. We got there and the place was jumping. We had to do John's errand first, and that was to buy candy.

Lots and lots of candy.

You see today, October 30th, 2026) is the day before Halloween and this is the day when downtown Wenatchee celebrates by having trick or treating on Wenatchee Ave. My buddy John represents his radio station He works at, KW3 by setting up a tent and sound system and also participating in providing candy for the little trick or treaters.

We got to Costco about 11:15 entered the store and immediately found the candy he was looking for. He proceeded to buy not one, not 5, but 10 bags of candy? (He told me last year they went through 11.)

Photo by Dave Keefer Photo by Dave Keefer

We went through the checkout line and then it was time to hit the food court and sure enough, churros were on the menu. It was lunchtime after all, so I ordered a hot Turkey and provolone sandwich, (one of my favorites) and John went for the buck 50 Costco hot dog with a beverage. The food court was filling up, there was no place to sit, so we decided to just grab it and go back to work.

So, how was the churro?

Before we left the parking lot, I took a bite of the churro, and I thought to myself, "Yep, that's what they taste like" and then we went back to work. I got back to my office, and it was time to get serious about lunch.

Photo by John Connor Photo by John Connor

Then I started to think about the return of the churro to the Costco food court, and I realized this is not the same churro. The original churro had ribs that were straight Down the length of the pastry. Yes, it was still fried. Yes, it had cinnamon and sugar. So, the flavor profile was the same. But it seemed different somehow. then I realized the ribs on this churro spiral down its length like a Corkscrew. Still fried, still dipped in sugar and cinnamon. But it was shaped a little bit different and to me, maybe just a little bit chewier.

I realize it's not a major change, but it is a change, and I'm not sure why it happened, so who knows, it could be the company that provides them with the churros. (I don't think they make them in house) changed the recipe just a little bit.

Photo by Dave Keefer Photo by Dave Keefer

For a limited time only.

When the Costco churro disappeared at the end of 2024, they replaced it with the double chocolate chip cookie which they still make. But the word is that the churro will only be available for a "limited time only". How much longer I don't know. So, if you have a hankering for a twisty, sugary, cinnamony, churro, Costco's got it for you.

But only for a limited time.



Wenatchee Rails and Ales Snowboarders and skiers took over downtown Wenatchee during the annual Rails and Ales rail jam, turning city streets into a temporary terrain park packed with rails, jumps, and big tricks. Riders from across the region competed in the popular Wenatchee winter event, battling for a $1,000 top prize while a large crowd gathered to watch the action unfold under the lights. The event featured separate snowboard and ski divisions for men and women, with competitors showcasing style, creativity, and technical skill throughout the night. Scroll through this photo gallery to see highlights from the 2026 Rails and Ales event in downtown Wenatchee, including big rail slides, jumps, and podium finishes from the competition’s top riders. Gallery Credit: Avery Cooper





Light Up Wenatchee Photo Gallery 2025 Gallery Credit: Reesha Cosby



