Washington state schools ranked in the top five for the nation.

Way back in the dark ages, when I was going to junior high and high school, I didn't really think a lot about how well our schools in Washington state might be rated. All I knew was I just wanted to get through the day without getting a wedgie. My transition from grade school to junior high was not the smoothest.

I went to Glendale Junior High in the Burien area, part of the Highline School District. Glendale was considered a little bit experimental because they ran on 15-minute periods. You could have a class anywhere from 15 minutes to an hour long. It wasn't until an eighth-grade science teacher by the name of Bob Wiley got permission from the school district to put in the district's first TV station that I found something that really excited me, but that's a whole other story.

The real story is that Washington state public schools have ranked in the top five in the United States.

According to Consumeraffairs.COM,

‘To help families make informed choices before moving, ConsumerAffairs ranked all 50 U.S. states and Washington, D.C., across four key categories: K-12 performance, school funding and resources, higher education quality and safety. These rankings identify the best states for public education in 2024.’

Listed in the top five State public school systems you will find Pennsylvania, Washington, New Jersey, New York and Massachusetts.

The saddest statistic in this survey shows that Arizona ranks last which to me is a little troubling. I don't know why, but I honestly thought that Arizona would be in the middle of the pack somewhere.

Taken into consideration all the complaints that parents and grandparents have about public schools in general. We should probably be counting our blessings that we're in Washington state.

