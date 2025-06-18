I don't know about you, but I've always had this dream that it would be cool to make a home out of an old, retired missile bunker. I've read about a few of these being turned into homes, and apparently, we have one here in Washington state that's for sale.

zillow.com / Christy Lee-Naumann zillow.com / Christy Lee-Naumann loading...

According to Seattletimes.com,

‘A Cold War missile silo isn’t most people’s ideal home, but for over 30 years, it was David McIntyre’s. Now, the underground bunker in rural Lincoln County is being put up for sale by his daughter and attracting potential buyers eyeing the subterranean lair for a wide variety of uses.’

The underground facility is quite huge. Only a small portion of the facility is being used for a dwelling. This may not be the place for you if you're at all claustrophobic, but I could get into it.

Over the years, the owner had made several improvements Including bedrooms, a kitchen, an extremely large game room. (Full court basketball big). And based on the pictures it feels rather open and airy. You do have to take an elevator in order to get a view outside.

The listing is located just off I-90 near Sprague. And except for the entrance, it's entirely underground. The property was originally listed to get the attention of preppers. But since December, most of the attention has actually come from buyers looking at business applications. Everything from Energy development to mushroom farming.

Currently, the property is not zoned for business. So, if you're looking for an unusual place to live with lots of privacy, then this is the place for you. The asking price is 1.45 million, but when you look at the photos, you get a sense of the size of the property, and you realize that this is a deal.

You can find the listing on Zillow. I have the link for you at the bottom of the story. If you're a serious buyer, the listing agent, Christy Lee-Naumann Will be more than happy to talk to you.

