This weekend we fall back an hour. Will this become permanent?

It's happening this weekend. One more time we fall back one hour between Saturday and Sunday. Right now, we are actually on daylight savings time, but at 2:00 AM Sunday morning, we fall back one hour to standard time.

Years ago. (In the days of mechanical clocks) If you were really on top of things, before you went to bed on Saturday, you would set all your clocks back one hour.

But if you were like my family, the clocks wouldn't be set back until Sunday morning. We were Running around the house willy nilly making sure that everything was set back one hour, including the clock on the microwave, the clock on the video tape recorder. If your car had a clock in it, yep, gotta set that back.

I thought we were going to get rid of all this.

Daylight saving time goes back more than 50 years. For a brief period of time in the 70s, Congress ended daylight savings time during the "oil crisis". Then it was put back in place in 1974 when everybody complained about it.

Since then, the debate has raged on, (Well, maybe not, raged.) as to whether or not to have daylight savings time. The most recent development of course was the passage of the "Sunshine Protection Act" of 2025. It was passed with a huge majority in the House of Representatives but has not yet cleared the Senate, and we don't know if or when that will take place.

According to ABCNews.com,

‘Proponents of keeping daylight saving time, such as Florida Rep. Gus Bilirakis argue that doing so would benefit the economy and encourage more outdoor activity. "In a state like Florida, my home state of Florida, where tourism is a cornerstone of our economy, having more predictable daylight hours is a practical improvement that benefits workers, businesses, and visitors alike," Bilirakis said in Congress on July 14.’

Opponents of the bill, of course, want more debate. Claiming that more discussion is needed for something that will impact the country so much.

Here's an interesting thought. The farther North you go in the United States, the less Positive economic benefit there is.

Health benefits.

Most health experts would agree that getting away from switching back and forth to daylight savings time will actually be a health benefit to Americans, saying that switching to permanent standard time will benefit the average American because then they don't have to change their sleep patterns every six months. It also provides more sunlight in the morning, which is helpful for enhancing mood, alertness and safety for children walking to school.

I'm all for it; Let's get rid of daylight savings time permanently.



7 of the Best Corn Mazes To Explore in Washington State Have a ghoulish good time at these seven corn mazes worth exploring in Washington State Gallery Credit: Rik Mikals





8 Funny Washington Streets & Intersections When you're driving around Washington, and you realize the road you're on makes you smile, and then when you take a right and bust up laughing! You might be on one of these roads. Gallery Credit: tsm/Timmy!



