How expensive is living in Washington? It depends on the city.

Every year inflation takes a little bite out of my wallet. (And we all know how painful that can be.) But depending on what city you live in, in Washington state the bite is either bigger or possibly smaller.

According to 247wallst.com,

‘While no one was spared from rising consumer prices, in relative terms, the overall cost of living varies considerably across the country. In Washington State, for example, goods and services were about 9.8% more expensive, on average, than they were nationwide in 2022 — the latest year of available data.’

Cash sign at toll booths Thinkstock loading...

However, that is just an average in some cities in Washington state the percentage is much higher and yes other cities in Washington state are lower. In the top 10, five of those cities are in Eastern Washington and for most of them the percentage of increase is lower. By the way, these are 2022 numbers that we're looking at.

First off, this is a no brainer the most expensive city to live in in Washington state is Seattle. For 2022, the cost of living in Seattle was up 13.7%. That's higher than the national average.

Expensive charges on domestic bills. Loan, debt, bunkruptcy concept. Sad depressed caucasian businessman holding documents, having problems with dismissal at home office Inside Creative House loading...

On the lower end of the list at number 10 is Yakima. For 2022 the cost of living in Yakima only rose by 1%.

Comfortably at number 7 is Wenatchee, WA with a 2022 cost of living increase of 3.7%.

For those of you in the Kennewick/Richland area you come in at number six with the 2022 cost of living increase of 4.4%.

122486570 Ingram Publishing loading...

I realize that these numbers are over a year old, but it's still enlightening, and it does make me grateful that I'm not living in Seattle right now. (Or ever.)

Prices in This Popular West Coast City Are 14% Higher Than the Rest of America - 24/7 Wall St. (247wallst.com)

The Most Expensive States To Live In - 24/7 Wall St. (247wallst.com)

BEA Interactive Data Application



The 20 Hottest Rental Metros in America The leasing experts at RentCafe recently looked at metro areas across the United States to determine which was the country's most in-demand market. Here's a look at The 20 Hottest Rental Metros in America for 2024. Gallery Credit: Scott Clow





Own This 105 Acre Colorado Ranch For Far Less Than You Think Imagine owning your own ranch near Telluride Colorado, just down the road from properties owned by Oprah Winfrey, Ralph Lauren, Kelly Ripa, and Daryl Hanna.

This 105-acre ranch is on the market, and considering the remarkable location, is listed at a price drastically lower than you might expect.

If tremendous views, seclusion, and some of the most spectacular trophy wildlife viewing in Colorado are to your liking, you've found your next home. Take a quick tour of this property located in San Juan Ranch, a 2800-acre gated community just outside Telluride, Colorado. Gallery Credit: Waylon Jordan



