So, you're on a road trip, making your way from the Wenatchee Valley to Grand Coulee. There are not a lot of places to stop on this trip, but there is one that's notable. It's called Banks Lake Brew and Bistro. They have a lot to offer but the reason I stopped there is for a chocolate malt milkshake.

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According to their website bankslakebrewandbistro.com,

‘Banks Lake Brew & Bistro has been serving customers in Coulee City and the surrounding area since 2010. They are your one-stop shop for fresh, made-to-order sandwiches and soup, breakfast items, and decadent pastries and desserts, as well as healthy options from our menu.’

The trip I was on a week or so ago was to make my way up to Electric City for the Sun Banks Blues and Americana music festival. Coulee City is a nice place to stop if you need to make a bathroom break and pick up a couple goodies at the local quick stop.

How did I find out about them?

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But a few years ago, my buddy Lon told me that I needed to check out Banks Lake Brew and Bistro. He told me that they have “the best chocolate malt milkshake he had ever tasted. Well, that's pretty high praise, so the next time I was up that way, I gave it a try. Now they are a regular stop.

They have 3 sizes available, a small, medium, or large, and you have the option of adding whipped cream. (Yes, thank you.) Like anything that's good, it takes a little time for them to make it. But it's definitely worth the wait. It's difficult for me to explain the flavor. Obviously, it's a chocolate milkshake, but adding the malt gives it an extra richness in my opinion.

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Savor the flavor.

Also keep in mind that it's extra thick so it does take a little bit of time to consume, which is fine for me. I planned my trip so that I stopped there, got my milkshake and then drove another 100 yards or so up the road and plug the car in and charge while I'm sucking it down. It times out just about right, when I'm done with the shake, it's time to unplug the car and keep going on up to Electric City for the Blues Festival.

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You may notice that they do have gas pumps out front, and the gas pumps do work. You can buy gas there, but don't try and pay for the gas inside because it's not theirs. Sorry, credit card only at the pump.

Banks Lake Brew and Bistro have a whole lot more to offer than milkshakes.

But I've got to confess. That's the reason I stopped there.

