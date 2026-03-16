Chateau Ste. Michelle Reveals Summer Concert Lineup For 2026
Chateau Ste. Michelle in Woodinville rolls out their summer 2026 lineup.
There are several venues around Washington State that offer up a great opportunity for live music. Woodland Park Zoo, The Gorge in George, The White River Amphitheatre, and Chateau Ste. Michelle Winery in Woodinville.
I've had the pleasure of attending a couple of concerts at the Chateau Ste. Michelle winery. One was the B.B. King Blues Festival. That was my first opportunity to hear Susan Tedeschi. It was also my first opportunity to hear B.B. King live.
The grounds are beautiful; the venue is very well designed and if you're lucky, you have a nice sunshiny day.
This year's lineup for Chateau Ste. Michelle is eclectic and has something for everybody.
Chateau Ste. Michelle 2026 lineup
May 24: Yellowcard with Newfound Glory and Plain White T’s (sold out)
June 25: Metric, Broken Social Scene and Stars
June 26: Rhiannon Giddens presents American Tunes with Mary Chapin Carpenter and Hurray for the Riff Raff
June 27: Dierks Bentley with Kaitlin Butts and Mountain Grass Unit
July 1: Ziggy Marley with J Boog
July 3: Kaleo with Elle King
July 21: The Fray with Dashboard Confessional
July 24: Wynonna Judd and Melissa Etheridge
July 25: Boyz II Men
July 26: Fitz and the Tantrums
Aug. 2: The Australian Pink Floyd Show
Aug. 3: Lindsay Stirling with PVRIS
Aug. 4-5: Tedeschi Trucks Band with Lukas Nelson
Aug. 7: Dark Star Orchestra
Aug. 8-9: Sarah McLachlan with Allison Russell
Aug. 18: O.A.R. with Gavin DeGraw
Aug. 21: Gipsy Kings featuring Nicolas Reyes
Sept. 2: Tori Amos with Bartees Strange
Sept. 27: Hermanos Gutiérrez
Double check the lineup. Pick your favorite, make a plan, get tickets and go.
It will be a wonderful experience.
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