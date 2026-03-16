Chateau Ste. Michelle in Woodinville rolls out their summer 2026 lineup.

There are several venues around Washington State that offer up a great opportunity for live music. Woodland Park Zoo, The Gorge in George, The White River Amphitheatre, and Chateau Ste. Michelle Winery in Woodinville.

I've had the pleasure of attending a couple of concerts at the Chateau Ste. Michelle winery. One was the B.B. King Blues Festival. That was my first opportunity to hear Susan Tedeschi. It was also my first opportunity to hear B.B. King live.

The grounds are beautiful; the venue is very well designed and if you're lucky, you have a nice sunshiny day.

This year's lineup for Chateau Ste. Michelle is eclectic and has something for everybody.

Chateau Ste. Michelle 2026 lineup

May 24: Yellowcard with Newfound Glory and Plain White T’s (sold out)

June 25: Metric, Broken Social Scene and Stars

June 26: Rhiannon Giddens presents American Tunes with Mary Chapin Carpenter and Hurray for the Riff Raff

June 27: Dierks Bentley with Kaitlin Butts and Mountain Grass Unit

July 1: Ziggy Marley with J Boog

July 3: Kaleo with Elle King

July 21: The Fray with Dashboard Confessional

July 24: Wynonna Judd and Melissa Etheridge

July 25: Boyz II Men

July 26: Fitz and the Tantrums

Aug. 2: The Australian Pink Floyd Show

Aug. 3: Lindsay Stirling with PVRIS

Aug. 4-5: Tedeschi Trucks Band with Lukas Nelson

Aug. 7: Dark Star Orchestra

Aug. 8-9: Sarah McLachlan with Allison Russell

Aug. 18: O.A.R. with Gavin DeGraw

Aug. 21: Gipsy Kings featuring Nicolas Reyes

Sept. 2: Tori Amos with Bartees Strange

Sept. 27: Hermanos Gutiérrez

Double check the lineup. Pick your favorite, make a plan, get tickets and go.

It will be a wonderful experience.

