The last coal-fired power plant in Washington state was set to be closed at the end of 2025, now that may change.

According to seattletimes.com,

‘The U.S. Department of Energy issued an emergency order Tuesday evening directing power generation company TransAlta to continue operating a coal plant in Centralia, despite a state law that requires utilities in Washington to stop using coal for power generation beginning next year.’

Puget Sound energy (PSE) Had been buying the electricity from the coal-fired plant and in 2026 were planning to convert that plant to natural gas and continue to purchase power there.

So, what now?

The department of energy has sent out similar orders to other coal-fired power plants across the country that were soon to be retired.

The problem is Washington state's Clean Energy Transformation Act which requires utilities in Washington state to stop using electric energy created by burning coal by the end of 2025.

It's thought that this federal action is based on a report that was created for the largest power utilities in the region claiming that increased electricity demand in the Northwest would cause rolling blackouts during severe weather conditions in the near future.

The Washington State Utilities and Transportation Commission reviewed the report and felt that the concerns are overblown.

As of right now, it's not known how much of the electricity that could be generated by the coal plant in Centralia would be used by PSE, but the Bonneville Power Administration would also be involved in routing that power wherever it needs to go.

So, stand back and let the lawsuits begin.



