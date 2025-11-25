Seattle ranks #2 for big city CBD use. Who is number 1?

Seattle ranks #2 for big city CBD use. Who is number 1?

The marijuana business in the Northwest is surging, and the product that goes hand in hand with marijuana is CBD.  

What is CBD? 

Cannabidiol, or CBD Is a compound derived from marijuana and hemp that is non intoxicating. Users typically use it for. mood, anxiety, various forms of pain, stress, and sleep problems. 

My sister Jenny has actually experimented with CBD for her sleep issues and found it to be mostly ineffective. 

So, I have a question, what major metropolitan cities find CDB most popular? 

According to seattletimes.com,
New Nielsen market-research data shows that among the nation’s 75 largest metro areas, Seattle ranked No. 2 for the share of adults who say they either use CBD products or plan to. Roughly 19% of Seattle-area adults, or a projected 625,000 people, fell into that camp.’ 

Yeah, baby, we're #2.  

But to start off with, rather than looking at the top five metropolitan cities that use CDB's first, I thought it would be interesting to look at the bottom 5. 

The research focused on the top 75 metro markets. Here is the bottom 5. 

Percentage of adults who use or plan to use CBD
Bottom 5 

Number 5, Oxnard, California, 12.6 percent 

Number 4, Raleigh, N. Carolina 12.2 percent 

Number 3, Greensboro, N. Carolina 11.7 percent 

Number 2, Buffalo, New York 11.6 percent 

Number 1, El Paso, Texas 11.4 percent 

Top 5 

Number 5, Portland OR. 18.8 percent 

Number 4, Minneapolis, Minnesota 18.8 percent 

Number 3, Los Angeles, California 18.8 percent 

Number 2, Seattle, Washington 19.1 percent 

Number 1, Honolulu, Hawaii 20.6 percent
