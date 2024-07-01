I went on a road trip and found another gem in Ellensburg.

I don't mind being a homebody but sometimes I just have to get out, lately I've been getting “itchy feet”, so I decided to go on a road trip on Saturday. I've spent several days looking for an excuse to go on a drive and finally found it, “I have to go to Yakima.” I need to go to the Kia dealership in Yakima, drop some stuff off, pick some stuff up. That's a great excuse for a road trip. And I can stop at Ellensburg on the way to plug in my car. (Yeah, I'm one of those guys.)

So, I got up early on Saturday morning, jumped in the car, went into town, washed it. You don't want to show up at the dealership with a dirty car. I grabbed a breakfast burrito and hit the road. Blewett pass was uneventful, just one deer.

I stopped in Ellensburg to “Top off” the car. The best charging stations in Ellensburg are at Taco Bell believe it or not. Charging up your EV at one of these charging stations is like belonging to a little secret club. The secret phrase that gets you into the club is. “How much longer is it going to take?”

Freshly charged I was off to Yakima. I had every intention of taking the Canyon Road and then changed my mind at the last minute and went over by way of Hwy 82. Got to Yakima did my business and turned around and went back the same way.

I had two stops to make in Ellensburg. One at Old School Records (very cool place) and the second at a computer shop that specialized in Apple products. (nobody home) I was also planning on getting lunch. Parking was at a premium because of the farmers market in downtown Ellensburg but I did find a parking place and lo and behold, it was right in front of a BBQ place. (How lucky am I?) Smokey,s at 417 N Pearl St. in Ellensburg? You know, I'm a sucker for barbecue and I had no idea that these people even existed in Ellensburg.

Let me tell you what I found.

Smokey’s is a very cool place. If you look at their logo it says Brunch-Live fire BBQ- Taproom. As I was walking up to the counter, I heard somebody in the kitchen say something about Shrimp gumbo with crawfish and that was all I needed to hear. (I'm sold.) The gumbo was the real deal, made with smoked chicken, andouille sausage, shrimp and crawfish. It also came with Hush Puppies. (very good)

When I asked, they gave me a small sample of pulled pork, brisket and a pork rib. (I gotta try it all.) I sampled 3 great sauces, one for beef, one for pork and one they called "Nova Kane" I really liked that one it had a good flavor and just a little bit of burn in the back. The pulled pork was good, the brisket was pull-apart tender, The pork rib had great flavor. (I like the rub.)

They have a full lineup of sides. And a good selection of desserts as well. (Not that I need One.)

Smokey,s has lots of room and they even have a performance space set up in the corner for somebody to play for you.

I really like this place. I like the staff, their attitude, and the food, and it gives me one more excuse to come back and visit Ellensburg again.

Discovering Smokey,s in Ellensburg made my Saturday road trip extra special.

Smokey's - Ellensburg, WA (smokeysbarbque.com)

