So, Saturday I was feeling pretty virtuous. I ran three errands, and it was lunchtime, and I was thinking, “OK, do I go home and make lunch or do I find a place to get some lunch?”

And the answer, of course, is always Barbecue .

Right now, we're kind of lucky in the Wenatchee Valley because we have several good places to have BBQ.

These days, my two favorite locations are Sweetwood Barbecue in Wenatchee and Bubba J's Barbecue in East Wenatchee. Since I was already in East Wenatchee, I decided on Bubba J’s. One of the main reasons why I wanted to go to Bubba J’s is because they have burnt ends on their menu, they're called Prime rib burnt ends.

Bubba J’s BBQ is in East Wenatchee at 360 Highline Drive. Some people might find it a little difficult to get in and out of, but I had no problems. Since the last time I was there, they've expanded the menu, and they've also expanded their indoor seating area.

As you enter the parking area, you look in front and you see the ordering and seating area (They have a prep area in the back). Off to the left you'll see a trailer and that's where they prepare your food and deliver it to you. When you place your order, you pay for your meal and then they give you a little pager that will go off when your food is ready.

So, I showed up, found a place to park, went inside and looked at the menu which really is kind of huge. I don't remember seeing that kind of selection on the menu before. There are lots of different kinds of sandwiches, Sides, Combo meals, even desserts.

But I was there for burnt ends and that's what I ordered all by themselves and then I also got some baked beans to go. Barbecue baked beans, done right, can be a dinner all by themselves.

The burnt ends came with a selection of three different sauces. I went for the medium spicy sauce. I got it all in to go Containers and headed home.

The great thing about getting barbecue to go is that once it's time to sit down and eat it, you don't have to worry about any kind of etiquette at all. Nobody is watching you. It's OK to double dip because it's just you.

So first off, let's talk about the Burnt ends. The last time I was there my son got some burnt ends, and I sampled one and the flavor was good, but I was not impressed because it seemed like they were awfully chewy.

This time the burnt ends were perfect, almost like butter. I liked the flavor of the sauce as well. I would do these again in a heartbeat. I had half of them for lunch and put the rest in the fridge for dinner.

Then it was BBQ bean time. I really enjoyed the BBQ beans. Great flavor, a little spicy, (not too spicy, just right) and as I said earlier, good BBQ baked beans for me, it's really all you need for dinner.

There is so much on the menu at Bubba J's Barbecue in East Wenatchee to sample. On this day, I just decided to keep it simple.

Bubba J's BBQ

Enjoy Bubba J's BBQ - the Wenatchee Valley's Newest BBQ Location

