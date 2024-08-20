Hydro racing! next stop Brewster Washington.

The City of Brewster brings you the "Brewster Thunderfest" and the "Tony Newton Memorial Boat Race," September Seventh and Eighth at Columbia Cove Park in Brewster.

Multiple classes of Hydroplanes, Flat Bottoms, Vintage and Tunnel boats are vying for National High Points at this race!!

Racing in Brewster is brought to you by Pacific Northwest Boat Racing Association, Brewster Vehicle and Boating Licensing Services, Harvest Foods "Brewster Marketplace", Isenhart* Excavation, Webster Furniture, Columbia Crane and the Brewster Chamber of Commerce.

September 7-8, The Tony Newton Memorial Regatta

Brewster, Washington

This is one of those events where you take the whole family and head to Brewster and hang out at Columbia Cove Park. Don't forget, if you want to hang out in the "pits" you will need to buy a wrist band. The racing and the thunder on the water is free. It is two days of racing Saturday and Sunday ( 9/7 and 9/7).

September 28-29, Manson Hydrofest

Manson, Washington

We take a quick trip to the tri-cities.

June 15-16 Richland Regatta,

Richland, Washington

Then it's back in our neighborhood.

October 4-6 Mahogany & Merlot,

Chelan, Washington

There are tons of information available on the races and where you can watch from, all waiting for you on pnbra.org. Admission for the races is always free, (Get there early to stake out your spot.) but if you want to get into the pits. (Specifically, the cold pit.) There is a wristband for $10.

I don't know about you, but I'm really excited.

