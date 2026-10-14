When I was younger, we just used to call it the Bremerton shipyard. When he graduated from college at the University of Washington, It was the place where my brother Mike went to work. He graduated with a bachelor's degree in chemical engineering and went to work as a civil servant for the nuclear Navy.

Screen shot / navsea.navy.mil/Media/Images/igpage/4/ Screen shot / navsea.navy.mil/Media/Images/igpage/4/

The Bremerton Naval Shipyards got its start in 1891 as a Navy station. These days it covers about 179 acres, and it looks like it's in for a major modernization program.

According to axios.com,

‘The Navy is preparing for a once-in-a-generation overhaul of Puget Sound Naval Shipyard in Bremerton, a nearly $15 billion transformation that could secure the city's role in maintaining the nation's warships for decades.

This single most expensive shore infrastructure investment the Navy has ever proposed is a "once-in-a-generation investment," said Capt. Troy Brown, who leads the newly established Navy command overseeing the work.’

At the end of September, the US Navy began soliciting contractors to place bids on the work that will last for at least 10 years and completely remake Bremerton's waterfront. It will be a complex process that involves continued service and maintenance of aircraft carriers and submarines while the renovation is going on.

Screen shot / navsea.navy.mil/Media/Images/igpage/4/ Screen shot / navsea.navy.mil/Media/Images/igpage/4/

What is the plan?

The Navy plans to modernize their four shipyards at a cost that could reach over $200 billion over the next 50 years.

Currently there are 50 projects either completed, underway or proposed for the Bremerton shipyards including larger, deeper dry docks to accommodate the new Ford-class aircraft carriers.

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The demolition is planned to begin next year. According to the GAO construction on the new dry docks would begin in 2030 and be finished by 2038.



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