If you want to feel sexy on Halloween. Try candy corn perfume

I used to say that candy corn was the "spam" of Halloween candy, and then I realized that I was laying a bad rap on spam. Now don't get me wrong. If there's a bowl of candy corn just sitting there, I'll probably take one and stick it in my pie hole, so don't tempt me.

But I truly feel that the least creative Halloween candy in the universe is probably candy corn and its Big Brother, candy pumpkins. But there is good news for you if you love candy corn or if you know someone who does.

According to axios.com,

‘Chicago's Brach's candy has made its iconic fall candy wearable.

Burning leaves, pumpkin pie and, now, candy corn. The Chicago-based candy conglomerate's latest invention banks on the waxy, orange, yellow and white treat being one of fall's evocative scents.’

I personally think it's kind of optimistic to assume that it's "one of falls evocative Scents", but it is probably a cheap and easy way to help promote what might be the most unappreciated Halloween candy of our time.

Screen shot / Come Back Soon — Candy Corn Season Screen shot / Come Back Soon — Candy Corn Season

How to buy it.

If you're thinking of getting this stuff, you better get on the bandwagon quickly because it's only available on October 1st. (you missed the September 22 roll out) For the bargain price of $22.00 a bottle. Use this link Come Back Soon — Candy Corn Season

Brocks began making candy corn back in the 1920s when the coolest thing you could get while trick or treating was a small stick.

You're going to have to be quick on the draw if you want to get some. On the candy cornseason.com website, it says.

"On October 1 at 7 p.m. ET, Brach’s® Ode to Candy Corn will be available for purchase for $22 USD exclusively at CandyCornSeason.com, while supplies last."



Halloween Pet Safety Tips Halloween should be fun for the whole family, including the furry, feathered, and wild ones that share our neighborhoods. A little extra caution keeps everyone safe and lets you enjoy the best part: the candy, the costumes, and the community. Gallery Credit: Unsplash/TSM





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