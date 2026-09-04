Blue Violin crashes into the Numerica PAC, Wenatchee

I am an unapologetic music lover. I especially love live music because there's some kind of alchemy that takes place between the performer and the audience that generates something bigger and more profound. For that reason, I'm especially excited that the Numerica Performing Arts Center in Wenatchee has announced A performance by an exceptional violinist.

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Blue Violin.

According to a press release,

‘Blue Violin is a conservatory-trained performer who has appeared on elite global stages including Carnegie Hall and the Sydney Opera House, and is currently bringing this genre-bending show to audiences across the U.S.’



The performance is called "Thunderstruck, a classic rock tribute" and will feature Blue Violin performing live interpretations of Lynyrd Skynyrd's free bird, Led Zeppelin's cashmere, of course AC/DC's Thunderstruck and more.

All of this is accomplished live on stage with Blue Violin using an array of electronics, including what's called a looper, that allows the performer to record and loop multiple parts together, live in front of the audience. It's this combination of technique, Technology, and musicality that makes Blue Violin So compelling.

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When and where?

The event takes place on Sunday, October 11th at 5:00 PM. At the Numerica Performing Arts Center in Wenatchee on North Wenatchee Ave.

Tickets are available at the Numerica Performing Arts Box office and also at blue-violin.com

The violin has been in existence since the 16th century and has evolved over the years. Especially in the last 100 years, the use of the violin has evolved musically in many styles as well. Now it's time to hear what the 21st century sounds like with Blue Violin.



Sage Hills Trails (Wenatchee Foothills) Wenatchee Valley views, wildflowers, raptors and other birds. Trails are suitable for hikers, runners and mountain bikers. Gallery Credit: Mark Rattner with KPQ Newsradio 560





Then vs. Now: 50 Google Photos that show Wenatchee History Gallery Credit: Connor



