Big Lots, we had a Big Lots store location here in the Wenatchee Valley. Then they filed for Chapter 11 and closed all their stores (1400 of them) last year. Now the brand is starting to make a comeback.

Please note, I said the brand is making a comeback.

Several possible Deals to revive Big Lots have come and gone, but now there's been a change. A company called Variety Wholesalers has acquired somewhere between 200 and 400 Big Lots stores along with two of their distribution centers, and they're going to continue operating these outlets as Big Lots stores. So yes, the brand will live on.

According to msn.com,

‘Big Lots announced its fourth and final wave of store reopenings for the year, with 78 new reopened locations that began operating June 5. These stores are in Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, and Virginia. The reopening of the 78 additional stores will bring Big Lots to a total of 219 locations in 2025, after it was acquired by its new owner only five months ago.’

Variety Wholesalers has indicated that they're going to be buying and reopening more Big Lots locations. All under new management.

During the time that Big Lots was operational in the Wenatchee Valley, I did go there once in a while, not often. Maybe two or three times a year. I didn't buy anything big but I did pick up a few impulse items from time to time.

There's no indication that it's going to happen, but I sincerely hope that Big Lots reopens in the Wenatchee Valley.

