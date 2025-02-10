Another day, a new scam. This time, they&#8217;re knocking on your door

Another day, a new scam. This time, they’re knocking on your door

Artur

As we move further into the new year. The latest scams are becoming more elaborate and more brazen. Now U.S. Postal Service is warning customers over a new, what they're calling door knock scam conning victims out of thousands of bucks. 

McConnell Adams, Townsquare Media Lansing
loading...

According to msn.com,
Police have urged residents to be vigilant about the trick, which is becoming increasingly widespread across the country. It involves con artists visiting homeowners' addresses and asking for a “missing package” that has been delivered to them. However, behind this innocent request is a ploy that has often been days in the making.’ 

Here is how it works. 

Daria Nipot
loading...

The scammers will buy an expensive item under somebody else's name and then they will have it delivered to, say, your house. What usually happens is they track the package and then they try to snach it off your porch without the victim (you) even knowing it was delivered. If you do spot the package before they can grab it, then the next step is for them to knock on your door and ask you if you've taken delivery of their package. (That they were hoping to steal.) 

LarsZahnerPhotography
loading...

One of the main things to remember here is do not give out any information to these people. No phone numbers, no Social Security numbers, (definitely no bank account numbers. Oh my God.)  

Just be vigilant and protect yourself.
USPS customers warned over chilling new door knock scam that cons victims out of thousands of dollars
Woman defrauded $150 million from US Postal Service by sending millions of packages with fake stamps - The Mirror US
USPS customers warned over chilling new door knock scam that cons victims out of thousands of dollars - The Mirror US

LOOK: The biggest scams today and how you can protect yourself from them

Using data from the BBB Scam Tracker Annual Risk Report, Stacker identified the most common and costly types of scams in 2022.


Expert Tips for Avoiding Online Shopping Scams

In order to avoid a scammer getting the better of you, check out the following red flags to look out for as well as preventative measures to take from Dr. Skiba, AKA Dr. Fraud himself:

Gallery Credit: Maria Danise


FBI Says YOU Need to Watch Out for These Scams

These scams are hitting people and the FBI doesn't want you to become the next victim.

Gallery Credit: Billy Jenkins

 

Categories: Articles

More From 610 KONA