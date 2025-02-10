Another day, a new scam. This time, they’re knocking on your door

As we move further into the new year. The latest scams are becoming more elaborate and more brazen. Now U.S. Postal Service is warning customers over a new, what they're calling door knock scam conning victims out of thousands of bucks.

According to msn.com,

‘Police have urged residents to be vigilant about the trick, which is becoming increasingly widespread across the country. It involves con artists visiting homeowners' addresses and asking for a “missing package” that has been delivered to them. However, behind this innocent request is a ploy that has often been days in the making.’

Here is how it works.

The scammers will buy an expensive item under somebody else's name and then they will have it delivered to, say, your house. What usually happens is they track the package and then they try to snach it off your porch without the victim (you) even knowing it was delivered. If you do spot the package before they can grab it, then the next step is for them to knock on your door and ask you if you've taken delivery of their package. (That they were hoping to steal.)

One of the main things to remember here is do not give out any information to these people. No phone numbers, no Social Security numbers, (definitely no bank account numbers. Oh my God.)

Just be vigilant and protect yourself.

