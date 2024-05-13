The 12 Best Spots to Rockhound in North Central Washington

The 12 Best Spots to Rockhound in North Central Washington

If you're like me, then you know there's nothing like finding a cool chunk of stone!

As a kid, I used to rockhound in numerous spots around my neighborhood near the base of Badger Mountain Road and find a wealth of different specimens, from sparkling pyrite to jet-black obsidian with smears of bloody crimson.

As an adult, I still love rocks, minerals, and gemstones, and possess many of them, although nearly all of the ones I have now were purchased after someone else found them.

Yeah, sadly the environs surrounding my childhood home today are much better suited to looking for a house or a condominium to buy or rent and not the interesting rocks that used to cover its landscape.

Washington offers lots of opportunities for rockhounds

But the good news for rock lovers like me is that we live in a very geologically rich part of the world for digging up, or even just stumbling across some incredible offerings from the bones of Mother Earth...

...and so I present you with a dozen great spots to hound for stones to put in your own collection that are right here in North Central Washington!

While you're out there, keep these rules in mind:

  • meteorites, vertebrate fossils, or any archeological or historic artifacts cannot be collected without a permit
  • Rockhounding isn't allowed in national parks, national monuments, national wildlife refuges, national scenic areas, or tribal lands
  • Permission is required if you want to sniff around on private property

 

Best Spots to Rockhound in North Central Washington

Here's a dozen great spots to go rockhounding in NCW! Just remember to ask for permission on private lands.

Gallery Credit: Chris Hansen

 

