Drink a beer, help a WSU athlete.

There has always been a healthy rivalry between the University of Washington and Washington State University, especially in Eastern Washington. My son, Jared, went to the University of Washington. My other son, Mark, then had to go to Eastern Washington.

In college football, I have some coworkers that root for the University of Washington and others that pull for Washington State University. During football season, both sides can be vocal about their excitement and anticipation of their team winning the Apple Bowl.

So, it's no surprise that the Cougar Collective has one upped the University of Washington again, this time with beer. It's called Old Crimson.

According to KREM.com, Old Crimson is a lager, and it's a collaboration between the Cougar Collective and the Pike Brewing in Seattle. The brew would be made available at flatstick pubs across Washington state Locations – Flatstick Pub starting May 10th.

You can sample Old Crimson Legendary Lager at flat stick pubs located in Kirkland, Pioneer Square, South Lake Union, Bellingham, Spokane, And Redmond.

According to pikebrewing.com,

"The Ol’ Crimson Flag is recognized the world over as a symbol of the deep rooted resilience and commitment of undefeated Cougar fans," said Kira Bottles, Board Member with The Ol’ Crimson Booster Club."

“A portion of proceeds from the sale of Ol’ Crimson Legendary Lager will benefit the Cougar Collective, a non-profit alumni group that supports academic and athletic programs at WSU.”

So now you can drink a beer and be a WSU, athletic supporter.

(Sorry I had to work that in.)

Drink beer. Help a WSU athlete.

