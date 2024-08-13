What is the Auction of Washington wines? Why is it a big deal?

As I have said in the past, I'm not a wine drinker but my oldest sister and also my girlfriend are connoisseurs. I think they would both find this event very interesting and a lot of fun. (And it is for a good cause.)

The event is called the Auction of Washington wines and it's a fundraiser for Seattle Children's Hospital uncompensated care fund. The event occurred on August 8th, 9th and 10th at three different locations. Thursday at Sparkman Cellars for “the toast”, Friday at Chateau St. Michelle for the “picnic and barrel auction.”, and again, Chateau St. Michelle on Saturday for the “gala”. Last year, the auction of Washington wines Drew over 1000 guests and raised over $4 million.

According to seattlemag.com,

‘The Auction of Washington Wines was founded in 1988 by members of the Enological Society of the Pacific Northwest. The first auction, also held at Chateau Ste. Michelle, drew more than 300 guests and raised $20,000 for Seattle Children’s uncompensated care fund. The following year, revenue more than doubled to $50,000. ‘

This year, the event benefits Seattle Children's Hospital's Uncompensated Care Fund, Washington State University’s Viticulture and Enology program, the Auction of Washington Wines Industry Grant (in partnership with Vital Wines), and the Allen Shoup Memorial Fellowship.

Winemaker Kerry Shiels told seattlemag.com,

‘“It’s by far the best cause of any wine auction I am familiar with,” Kerry says. “It has done a lot for Seattle Children’s, and not just kids in Seattle. It is kids from all over Washington. There are a lot of kids from our wine regions that need care and don’t have the means to pay for it.”’

I don't travel in the kinds of circles. That would know about an event like this. But I do find it. Interesting.

I think it would be fun to attend even if you don't appreciate wine.

UPDATE

The numbers have just come in and the good news is, is that money raised is up from last year. This year's event raised $4.25 million. for the 37th annual philanthropic wine event. Over the course of this event's life the auction of Washington wines has raised over $67 million.

