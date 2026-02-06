Sometimes, when you've been on the job long enough. You find yourself eligible for a pay raise. Usually, these kinds of things are on a schedule but not always. Now imagine that your pay raise is not decided by somebody in HR but by artificial intelligence, in HR.

According to Seattletimes.com,

‘Payroll Agent is just one of many AI tools released last year, joining a wave of AI-powered products designed to automate HR processes. But by partially automating HR functions, organizations are calling on AI to help steer one of the most consequential relationships between employers and employees, one where a deft human touch was long considered a requirement.’

What is really happening?

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

So, who uses AI products to make these kinds of decisions in HR. A study by ResumeBuilder shows that more than 60% of managers say that they're using AI agents like ChatGPT and Google Gemini to help them make important decisions about key employees and to help draft performance reviews. Almost half of those surveyed said that they use AI to help determine promotions, raises, and even layoffs.

I have to admit I'm not surprised, but I find it difficult to accept. I want a warm-blooded human being on the other side of the desk to help me with my performance review.

Hackers Hackers loading...

Industry reports are suggesting that the proper use of artificial intelligence in the HR department can lead to more efficiency, potentially providing up to 25%-time savings. The problem is that industry reports also indicate that only a third of the managers who use AI actually have any kind of formal training in how to use it properly. About 20% actually let the AI systems make the decisions for them without any human input at all.

Call your lawyer

texelart texelart loading...

Just imagine the potential lawsuits if somebody's job is terminated by an AI without any human input at all. I can imagine law firms doing nothing but these kinds of lawsuits. Just wait, soon they'll be advertising on late night TV.

With large and small corporations scrambling to get on the AI bandwagon, mistakes are going to be made. Removing the human, from human resources will be one of them.

