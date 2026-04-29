The Apple Blossom Festival continues with food, music and entertainment in Memorial Park. I'd thought I'd give you a little rest from what I had for lunch yesterday. Well, today is a new day, so now I'm going to tell you what I had for lunch yesterday, and today.

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Lunch yesterday, not what I had originally planned.

Yesterday my plan was to try out either the pizza truck, Puget Sound Pizza, or the place that was doing smash burgers Roxies Drive-in Diner. I didn't feel like pizza yesterday and I really wanted to do Roxies Drive-in Diner for the Smashburger, but Roxies was closed, nobody home. So, I decided to try something different that I hadn't tried in a while.

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Big Buddha Teriyaki.

Big Buddha Teriyaki offers three main dishes. Chicken teriyaki, orange chicken, or beef teriyaki. When you select them as meals, you can opt for either white rice or fried rice, and steamed vegetables or noodles. My choice was beef teriyaki with fried rice and noodles.

Read more, What To Eat At The Apple Blossom Festival In Memorial Park

Lots of carbs and a fair amount of protein mixed in with teriyaki sauce.

First off, when you're paying that kind of money for a meal, you better get a fair helping and they certainly came through. They put it all together in a to go box for me, I thanked them very much and then I made it back to work.

15 minutes later.

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So now I'm sitting at my desk eating my beef teriyaki with fried rice and noodles. My first impression is I love the teriyaki sauce, The rice was done well, the noodles were done well, the teriyaki beef was tender and tasty and they didn't scrimp.

If you're jonesing for teriyaki beef or chicken, this is the place to come during the Apple Blossom. It's a nice sized serving, there's plenty of condiments, and when you're done, you're going to be full.

So that's what I had yesterday. What about today?

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Once again today I wanted to have the Smash Burger but once again they were not open. So, I did something I hadn't done for quite a while, and I went to Ziggler's Bratwurst Haus. Ziegler’s has been part of the Apple Blossom Food Fair in Memorial Park since the late 70s. They always bring a high-quality product and what I decided to get was the Polish sausage made with pork and beef and a natural casing.

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I've never been a big fan of sauerkraut so, I had them hold the sauerkraut, went light on the onions and then I used their special mustard. It looks a little bit like a traditional yellow mustard, but it has some extra spices, and I thought I got a touch of honey in there as well, so there's some sweetness.

Read more, Discover New Culinary Delights At Wenatchee's Apple Blossom Festival

When you bite into it, the snap of the natural casing is very satisfying. The mustard was wonderful, and I probably should have used it more. I also picked up one of those footlong hand dipped corn dogs for my girlfriend.

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Tomorrow, yes, you know where I'm going to be, and I'm hoping to try one of those smash burgers, but I'm not sure they're going to be open when I get there.

I hope they are.

