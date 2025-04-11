Amtrak Cascade is back in service, but with fewer seats

I don't know from personal experience, but I'm told that travelling by train can be fun and relaxing, and if you want to travel from Seattle to Portland or vice versa, you can do it very inexpensively. Round trip ticket for 2 from Seattle to Portland and back will run you anywhere from 33 to 66 dollars depending on the time of departure if you travel in coach. In business class it's $90.00, and if you want a private room, it'll be $237.00.

Amtrak had to sideline their Horizon cars a few weeks ago because of corrosion issues. But the good news is Amtrak has got new cars that they have brought in from around the country to get them back up and running again although with fewer seats.

According to axios.com,

‘Amtrak Cascades service has been fully restored, with all trains between Portland, Seattle and Vancouver, B.C., back and running on schedule.

Service on the route was restored Sunday, Amtrak spokesperson Kelly Just told Axios.

The regional line was disrupted for nearly two weeks after Amtrak pulled its Horizon cars due to corrosion issues, replacing some trips with buses.’

Amtrak says that they are looking forward to having new cars by next spring.

The great thing about Amtrak Cascade is that you can go all the way from Vancouver, BC, to Portland Or. and beyond. And as we said before for very reasonable prices if you like, coach.

I keep saying that I want to take a train trip because I never have, and I just keep procrastinating. Maybe this is the year I will do it.

