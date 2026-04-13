New, more spacious trains are coming to Amtrak Cascade, but the problem is they won't get here in time to help out with transporting people to the World Cup games in Seattle.

According to seattletimes.com,

‘Sleek new, amenity-packed “Airo” trains are still undergoing testing and will not get here in time to haul legions of international soccer fans. Amtrak Executive Vice President Laura Mason told reporters Thursday that while the testing is going well, the rail operator won’t rush brand-new equipment into service.’

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2 new “train sets” and 1 locomotive have left the factory, (February 2026) but they are still going through rigorous testing. The consensus being that it's better to get the trains out and tested before you put them into service, than to put them into service too soon during World Cup travel and not have them perform properly.

The delivery schedule.

Most of these new trains still have to be manufactured, and then they have to go through testing as well before they can be put in put into service for Amtrak Cascade. The testing is rigorous, and nobody's going to be taking shortcuts just to get them running in time for the World Cup games in Seattle.

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Initial tests will start at the manufacturing facility, then the trains will be moved to Pueblo, Co. for extensive testing of the braking system. After that, the trains are moved to the East Coast, where Amtrak owns iong stretches of track where they can continue testing on their own schedule. When that is complete, the trains are moved to the Pacific Northwest for final testing.

Why the new trains?

The new trains will be more comfortable more reliable and also provide modern connectivity.

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According to amtrakcascades.com,

‘These new trains will modernize train travel and expand capacity while delivering a consistent, high-quality experience. Super-pretty trains with panoramic windows to view spectacular PNW scenery, 300 seats per train including wheelchair spots, a new Cafe Car, comfy seats with moveable headrests, individual outlets, USB ports, free onboard Wi-Fi, enhanced lighting, digital customer information displays, automated steps, and touchless restroom controls in six large restrooms, all complement a wonderful travel experience.’

Eventually we will see 8 new “train sets”, a spare cab car along with two new locomotives in the northwest. Amtrak Cascade is the first line to receive these new cars that will be showing up on Amtrak lines all over the United States in the next few years.

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The Amtrak Cascade line is state-supported and serves 18 cities in the Northwest stretching from Vancouver, BC to Eugene, OR.

