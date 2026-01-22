There are a lot of different places and organizations that are trying to figure out a different kind of work week. One of the more popular options I've heard of over the last several years is working four, 10s. You still get your 40 hours in, but you always get a three-day Weekend.

Is this really happening?

Youtube / KING 5 Seattle Youtube / KING 5 Seattle loading...

Back in 2023, San Juan County decided to try and experiment a 32-hour work week. In 2023, the San Juan Islands decided to move about 160 workers to a 32-hour work week without actually lowering their pay. This decision was made as they were negotiating with unions about their next contract. The union was pushing for much higher wages, but the county couldn't work it into the budget. They were already strapped for cash, so they made this offer.

According to Seattletimes.com,

‘There have been challenges for some departments in coordinating schedules between employees and 18,000 residents. But the employees are still getting their work done, partly because they’re using less sick time, officials say.

Meanwhile, the employees have said they’re using their additional personal time to care for their family members, pursue hobbies, earn extra income at second jobs, run off-island errands and volunteer in the community.’

Youtube / KING 5 Seattle Youtube / KING 5 Seattle loading...

Employees like office workers, nurses, park stewards, laborers and equipment operators were moved to a shorter workweek (four 8’s) and the results have been very positive. In fact, most workers say they're happier and healthier. Over the last year the county has saved approximately $2,000,000 that it would have had to spend on higher wages. San Juan County is one of the first local governments in the United States to go to the 32-hour work week.

The county's recruitment and retention rate has gone up significantly. The exception to this plan is the Sheriff's Office. All Sheriff's Office employees are still working 40-hour work weeks.

Will it continue?

The union contract that made way for the 32-hour work week expired at the end of 2025. A newly negotiated contract was approved last month for the next three years and continues the 32-hour work week.

Youtube / KING 5 Seattle Youtube / KING 5 Seattle loading...

It seems to me that this would be an interesting experiment to try with some businesses. It has been a successful experiment in some other countries. So far it has not been widely adopted in the US (Obviously.)

A 32-hour work week bill was introduced into the House in 2021 With no action taken. It was reintroduced in 2023 to similar results.

