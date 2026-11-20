Alaska Airlines at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport (SeaTac to us old time locals) continues to expand their footprint. They have announced that they're adding five more non-stop routes to their schedule for 2027.

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According to seattletimes.com,

‘Alaska Airlines will add five nonstop routes — including one new international destination — out of Seattle-Tacoma International Airport next spring and summer as part of its efforts to expand travel options from its home base, the airline announced Thursday.’

Alaska Airlines is rolling out daily yearlong service from Seattle to Charlotte, NC. and Norfolk, VA, starting June 10, Jacksonville, FL and Des Moines, IA, starting June 24th.

If you like warmer climates you can also plan on seasonal three days a week nonstop flights to Guadalajara starting March 18th. And running through August 9th.

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International non-stop flights.

Since Alaska Airlines acquired Hawaiian Airlines, they have been in an expansion phase, emphasizing international routes. They are currently servicing routes including Tokyo; London; Rome; Seoul, South Korea; and Reykjavik, Iceland.

They're also expecting to open up more international nonstop flights to Athens; Paris; Osaka, Japan; and Papeete, Tahiti:,

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Alaska Airlines is hoping to have a total of 15 international long-distance routes by 2030. The original expansion plan was announced by Alaska Airlines back in 2024. In the original announcement, Alaska Airlines said that this was part of their long-term goal to turn Seattle into a "Global gateway" to the world.



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