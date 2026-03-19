2026 is rapidly becoming the year of the digital AI phone scam. Scammers are using sophisticated AI tactics to create anxiety and separate you from your money, and even though the technology is very advanced, the psychological triggers that are being used on you are the same, urgency, fear, and betrayal of trust.

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Based on information from cybersecurity experts and reports from MSN News. There are four specific phrases that you need to listen for. They are major red flags to indicate a scam. If you hear them, your immediate reaction should be to hang Up.

The four phrases to listen for.

1 "Your Account Will Be Suspended"

It's all about fear. Threatening your bank account, your Amazon profile, or your Social Security status. They will often ask you to provide verification of your login credentials. If you give in, they got you.

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2 "Pay via Gift Card or Cryptocurrency"

This is probably the most obvious indication of a scam. Nobody reputable is going to ask you to pay them via gift card or cryptocurrency.

3 "We Need You to Act Now"

Most modern fraud is based on artificial urgency. It can be a family emergency where AI is imitating a voice or something where the solution is only available for a limited time. Don't take the bait.

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4 "Can You Hear Me?"

This is a classic trap that scammers use. They ask you the question, it seems innocuous, and when you reply yes, they have you because they've recorded your voice saying yes. With AI they can clone your voice and use it to make fraudulent transactions or possibly bypass voice activated security systems.

It's a new world out there for scammers.

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There are a few practical steps you can take to protect yourself in 2026.

According to msn.com,

‘To protect your savings and your identity, experts recommend a "Verify First" approach:

Establish a Family Code Word: Create a secret phrase only your inner circle knows to verify "emergency" calls.

Use Separate Channels: If you get a call from your "bank," hang up and call the official number on the back of your physical card.

Watch for AI Glitches: In video or audio calls, listen for unnatural delays, "glitchy" sounds, or robotic phrasing that might indicate a deepfake.’

