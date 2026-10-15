How much of your Human Resources Department… is Human?

It's been a few years since. We've had a human resources department here in our building at the “Radio Ranch”. These days, human resources are handled outside of where we work. We actually have a human resources website that handles most of the mundane activities.

Lately there seems to be a focus on HR departments, but what's interesting is there's a new study that shows 40% of people involved in HR, never planned on being involved in HR.

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According to frankcrum.com,

‘Human resources is a fast-growing field, projected to have over 17,000 job openings in the next few years. But many companies aren’t hiring experienced HR professionals. Among American small businesses, having a full HR department is rare – but so is having a dedicated HR professional. More and more companies are relying on whoever is available to do the work, rather than finding the best person possible for the job.’

Who gets trained for the job?

When it comes to training for HR, the numbers are not encouraging.

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12%. of HR employees had no training at all.

25% hold an actual HR certificate of training.

32% taught themselves.

39% had employers provided training.

How much is AI being used?

The research shows that almost half of small businesses in the United States are using generative AI in one way or another for HR issues and that includes guidance on terminations.

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24% are using AI to help draft workplace policies.

25% are using AI to help deal with terminations and disciplinary action.

26% are using AI to help draft workplace handbook content.

33% are using AI to help create “onboarding materials”.

34% are using AI to help research HR Questions.

But who checks the results of what the AI has generated for accuracy?

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Small businesses in America run lean and mean. Sometimes their profit margin depends on the size of their payroll.

Based on this survey, 58% of respondents said that they have their HR department or legal department always review results of AI output.

25% said that they usually review AI output.

11% said that they send the AI output to a non-HR person to review.

5% said there is no review of AI output regarding HR.

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If you're a small business owner, the responsibility is yours to decide who is going to handle HR, and how meticulous they are going to be when handling HR issues. Keep in mind detailed records seem like a giant pain right now, but a year from now when an ex-employee's lawyer asks for information, you will be glad that you have it.



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