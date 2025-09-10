It is said that the music that you listened to when you were in junior high and high school sets the tone for the rest of your life. It's not only the soundtrack for you Growing up, but also the soundtrack as you grow older.

So, what year did you graduate from high school?

If you graduated from high school in the mid 90s, it's safe to say that the music you grew up with and still love today was music from bands like Guns and Roses, Nirvana, Alice in Chains and the more.

That is why “90s Flannel Fest” is the perfect live music event for you.

90s Flannel Fest is a 2-day event that occurs in Moses Lake at the Grant County Fairgrounds, Friday October 3rd and Saturday October 4th featuring musical tributes of some of the most influential bands of the 90s.

Let's look at the schedule.

Friday October 3rd.

7:00 pm

Tragic Kingdom

Based out of Portland, OR. Tragic Kingdom will bring you an authentic tribute to, No Doubt.

8:15 pm

Nevermind

Based out of Seattle, Never Mind brings you the sights and sounds of Nirvana, both live and recorded.

9:30 pm

40oz. To Freedom

Winners of the 2010 San Diego Music Awards for Best Tribute artist. 40 ounces to freedom will present the Sights and sounds of Sublime.



Saturday October 4th

12:45 pm

Rockville

Saturday kicks off with Rockville from Portland, OR. a tribute to R.E.M.

2:00 pm

Plush

Plush, a tribute to Stone Temple Pilots.

3:15 pm

Linger

THE CRANBERRIES TRIBUTE

4:30 pm

Parabola

TOOL TRIBUTE

5:45 pm

Head Over Feet

ALANIS MORISSETTE TRIBUTE

7:00 pm

21 Guns

GREEN DAY TRIBUTE

8:15 pm

Fighting Foos

FOO FIGHTERS TRIBUTE

9:30 pm

Jar Of Flies

ALICE IN CHAINS TRIBUTE

Tickets are available online. You will find the link below, and camping is available on the Grant County Fairgrounds.

Remember this is a 21 and older event.

You will need to show your ID to get past the gate. You can purchase a pass for each day or a weekend pass.

90’s Flannel Fest in Moses Lake will bring back the sights and sounds of your favorite music from the 90s.

