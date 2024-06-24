Young Hiker Dies Near Colchuck Lake; Manner of Death Unknown

Update Monday 11:30 am.

A 19-year-old man died while hiking the Enchantments backcountry area near Leavenworth on Saturday.

Rescue teams were called to the Colchuck Lake vicinity at around 3:30 p.m. after receiving a call about an unconscious man who had stopped breathing.

The Chelan County Sheriff's Office says the man's hiking partner attempted CPR for roughly 45 minutes but he died at the scene and was flown from the area when a helicopter crew arrived. He was flown to the Leavenworth Fish Hatchery and transferred to the Chelan County Coroner.

The man was from Massachusetts but little is known about the circumstances surrounding his death.

Crews also responded to a separate incident near Devil's Gulch on Saturday that involved a diabetic man who required a rescue.

