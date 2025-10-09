A large solar farm proposed for eastern Washington appears close to clearing a key regulatory hurdle — despite opposition from the Yakama Nation.

The Carriger Solar Project — planned for land near Goldendale — is expected to come before the Energy Facility Site Evaluation Council for final consideration later this month. If approved, it will head to Governor Bob Ferguson, who has already signaled support for the project.

Revised Agreement & Tribal Grant Provisions

Back in August, Ferguson rejected an earlier recommendation to approve the site agreement, asking the council to continue talks with Yakama Nation leaders about protecting cultural resources around the project area. The result is a revised agreement, which the council will review at a special meeting on October 21st.

Under the new terms, the project developer — Cypress Creek Renewables — will provide a $100,000 grant to the Yakama Nation’s Cultural Resources Program to help document archaeological and historical sites within or adjacent to the project boundary.

Project Details: Capacity, Footprint & Location

The solar farm would generate 160 megawatts of power — enough to supply around 32,500 homes — and include a 63-megawatt battery system connected to the Bonneville Power Administration’s transmission network.

It would cover roughly 1,300 acres of mostly rural and agricultural land off State Route 142, about two miles west of Goldendale.

Yakama Nation Concerns & Cultural Access

The revised plan also calls for increased setbacks from public roads and state lands, along with additional natural screening such as berms or native vegetation.

Tribal access to traditional and cultural sites must also be maintained during construction.

Clean Energy Credits & Financial Viability

While Yakama Nation officials have continued to express concerns about the project’s potential impacts, Governor Ferguson has emphasized the need to move quickly so developers can qualify for federal clean energy tax credits — which are set to expire in 2026 under the Trump administration.

He wrote that the credits are critical to keeping the project financially viable and ensuring the energy it produces remains affordable for Washingtonians.