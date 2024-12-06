The Washington State Patrol is emphatic about certain wintertime dos and dont's on State Route 2.

Until April 1, parking is expressly prohibited on SR 2 between MPs 58.50 to 66.44 on both sides of Stevens Pass. The parking ban went into effect on the first of November.

All too often, according to Trooper Jeremy Weber, drivers respond inappropriately to the parking crunch at Stevens Pass Ski Area. They park along the highway or in Tow Away Zones, which disrupts snow removal and avalanche control. Furthermore this practice endangers other motorists as well as skiers and highway maintenance personnel, Weber says.

Do yourself and others a favor: obey the signs read, "Tow Away Zones." These are helpfully placed along the corridor.

If you need to access the Stevens Pass Ski Resort, check the resort's website for parking availability and restrictions.