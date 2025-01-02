WSP Says DUI Driver Flees After Causing Wreck On Vantage Bridge

A Grant County man is behind bars after police say he caused a traffic accident while driving intoxicated and fled the scene on New Year's Day.

The Washington State Patrol says it happened at just before 6 p.m. over the Vantage Bridge on Interstate-90 when 25-year-old Jose Torres-Montalvo of Quincy attempted to pass a dump truck in his sedan and collided with its front end.

Troopers say the impact caused Montalvo's vehicle to spin out and come to rest blocking one lane of the bridge.

Montalvo then reportedly fled the scene on foot but was quickly located and arrested on charges of DUI and hit-and-run, and was also cited for making an improper pass.

Neither Montalvo nor the driver of the dump truck, 56-year-old Tom C. Burnside of Moses Lake, were injured in the crash.

The wreck snarled traffic on the freeway for several hours.