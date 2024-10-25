Woodcutting Permits Now Available Through Nat’l Forest

With the weather getting colder, many folks will soon be busy gathering their winter supplies of firewood from the National Forest.

Forest spokesperson, Robin DeMario, says cutting permits and the associated tags allow wood to be taken from select areas of the Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest.

"Folks need to remember that the permits are valid through December 31, but access may be a limiting factor since you might not be able to access National Forest Service roads due to snow. So it's always a good idea to get out and get your winter supply of firewood before snow falls and closes forest roads."

DeMario says woodcutting season on the Naches Ranger District already closed last month, and the amount of wood people can obtain from the forest is limited.

"Woodcutters may obtain a maximum of twelve cords of wood per household, per year from the national forest. Those who receive free use firewood permits may use the wood for firewood, manufacturing, or other processing, but they can't resell it."

Free personal use woodcutting permits are available at the Forest Service headquarters building in Wenatchee and all ranger district offices in the area.

Permits are also available at local vendor stores in the Methow Valley and Ellensburg area with the addition of a $2 processing fee.

To find out more about firewood cutting, contact individual ranger district offices for information and hours of operation.