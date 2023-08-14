Police are investigating the discovery of a woman's body in Okanogan County.

The body was found by a hiker on Omak Mountain. The location is on the Colville Indian Reservation.

Colville Tribal Police say the unidentified woman appears to be an adult white female. The body was found wrapped in a blanket and partially covered with dirt.

Investigators have asked for the assistance of the Washington State Patrol and are trying to match the victim to any missing persons cases.