A retail store in Grant County has heavy damage after a driver smashed through its facade on Wednesday night.

The Ephrata Police Department says it happened at around 10:30 p.m. at the Verizon store in the 1000 block of Basin Street Southwest in Ephrata, when a 19-year-old woman accidentally accelerated her vehicle through the storefront's glass windows.

"She essentially drove through the entire store and didn't stop until she reached the back wall," says Ephrata Police Chief Erik Koch. "Luckily, she missed two supporting columns, so the roof didn't collapse."

Koch says the woman's inexperience at the wheel appears to have contributed to the mishap.

"She seems like a relatively new driver who mistakenly pegged the gas pedal instead of the brake. That's basically what caused the accident."

The woman was transported to a local hospital for evaluation but Koch does not believe she suffered any injuries.

He adds the woman didn't have a valid driver's license or insurance and was cited for both infractions.

Officials with Verizon couldn't be reached for a comment about information regarding the amount of damage to the store, which was closed today and is expected to remain shuttered until necessary repairs can be made.