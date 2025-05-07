Woman Injured In Three-Vehicle Crash Near Moses Lake

A Grant County woman has injuries following a three-vehicle accident five miles north of Moses Lake on Sunday night.

The Washington State Patrol says it happened at around 9:10 p.m. on State Route 17 when a pickup truck driven by 39-year-old Ana S. Sochirca of Moses Lake rear-ended another pickup driven by 58-year-old Jorge S. Solis of Othello.

The impact caused Solis' pickup to strike the rear end of a third pickup driven by 26-year-old Jose M. Vasquez, who'd stopped for a disabled vehicle that was partially in the roadway.

Sochirca suffered minor injuries in the collision and was treated at the scene, while Solis and Vasquez were both uninjured in the accident, which slowed traffic on the highway for about an hour.

Troopers say impairment was not a factor in the chain-reaction collision, which Sochirca was cited for causing.