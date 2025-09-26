Fierce Winds Cause Dramatic Surge In Lower Sugarloaf Fire, Scores Of New Evacuations Issued

A round of fierce winds under a Red Flag Warning in North Central Washington has dramatically kindled more activity on the Lower Sugarloaf Fire and prompted several new evacuation notices.

At around 7:20 p.m., the blaze marched close enough to the Cashmere to warrant a Level 3 "Leave Now!" evacuation notice by the Chelan County Sheriff's Office for all residents in Nahahum Canyon, from the end of the pavement to the top of the canyon, as well as all of Warner Canyon.

By early evening, flames were visible from near the east side of Burch Mountain from as far away as East Wenatchee, and at around 7:45 p.m., Sheriff's officials also issued a Level 3 "Leave Now!" evacuation notice for all of Swakane Canyon and Burch Mountain Road from the end of the pavement to the road's terminus.

In addition, Sheriff's officials have also issued a Level 1 Fire Advisory for the general Sunnyslope area north of Easy Street, from Sunnyslope to Monitor, as well as all of Hay, Olalla, and Williams Canyons.

In these areas, residents are asked to stay alert for the possibility of rapidly escalating danger due to the fire, which could prompt Level 2 or 3 evacuation notices with little to no warning.

The strong winds have pushed the blaze to the east-southeast very rapidly and conditions are not expected to improve until after the Red Flag Warning expires at 11 p.m.

To this point, there have been no reports of any structures being damaged or destroyed by the fire, but hundreds of additional homes are now being threatened by the fast-moving flames.

An American Red Cross Shelter has been available for residents displaced by the fire for the past few weeks at the Entiat Warehouse Community Church, 1496 US 97A in Entiat, and officials have opened a new shelter as of Thursday evening at the Christ Center Church, 5800 Kimber Road in Cashmere.