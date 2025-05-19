Wind-Driven Brush Fire Torches 1,500 Acres In Kittitas County
A wind-whipped fire blackened approximately 1,500 acres in Eastern Kittitas County on Friday afternoon.
Officials with Kittitas County Fire District No. 7 say the fire sparked around 1:30 p.m. near Bourne Springs and quickly spread in gusty winds, prompting a multi-agency response that also included crews from Kittitas County Fire Districts 1 and 6.
The flames were reportedly spreading through dry grass and sagebrush in a largely unpopulated area and no structures were ever threatened.
Firefighters battled shifting winds and rocky terrain but managed to fully corral the blaze within a few hours.
No damage or injuries were reported, and officials say the cause of the fire is still under investigation.
