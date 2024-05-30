Wildfire Caused By Semi Burns 20 Acres In Grant County

Wildfire Caused By Semi Burns 20 Acres In Grant County

Mop up continued overnight Thursday morning after a wildfire burned about 20 acres and led to evacuation orders in Grant County near Beverly.   

Fire investigators say it broke out Wednesday afternoon between State Route 243 and the Columbia River after a tractor-trailer crashed and caught fire, igniting the nearby sagebrush.   

Crews contained the fire, and evacuation orders expired after about three hours. There was one Level 3 - Leave Now evacuation notification in the area.  All notifications were reduced to Level 1 - Maintain Awareness by about 6 pm Wednesday. 

Deputies say the semi driver was not injured. 

SR 243 was closed for a while and there were detours in place in Beverly.

Eight police, fire, emergency and federal agencies were call to the scene of the fire: 

  • Royal Slope Fire Rescue EMS 
  • Grant County Fire District #3 
  • Grant County Fire District 8 
  • Protection-1 EMS 
  • US Bureau of Land Management  
  • US Fish and Wildlife Service 
  • Washington State Patrol 
  • Grant County Sheriff's Office - WA 

