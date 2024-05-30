Wildfire Caused By Semi Burns 20 Acres In Grant County

Mop up continued overnight Thursday morning after a wildfire burned about 20 acres and led to evacuation orders in Grant County near Beverly.

Wildfire between SR243 and the Columbia River in Grant County - Grant County Sheriff's Office

Fire investigators say it broke out Wednesday afternoon between State Route 243 and the Columbia River after a tractor-trailer crashed and caught fire, igniting the nearby sagebrush.

Crews contained the fire, and evacuation orders expired after about three hours. There was one Level 3 - Leave Now evacuation notification in the area. All notifications were reduced to Level 1 - Maintain Awareness by about 6 pm Wednesday.

Deputies say the semi driver was not injured.

SR 243 was closed for a while and there were detours in place in Beverly.

Eight police, fire, emergency and federal agencies were call to the scene of the fire:

Royal Slope Fire Rescue EMS

Grant County Fire District #3

Grant County Fire District 8

Protection-1 EMS

US Bureau of Land Management

US Fish and Wildlife Service

Washington State Patrol

Grant County Sheriff's Office - WA